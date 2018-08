Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Donating things you no longer need is a great way to help people.

But right now, some neighbors are complaining about people just using charities as a dumping ground. It hampers the effort to help those in need.

Dumping TVs, mattresses and other items that are on the 'do not donate' list hurts a charity organization's ability to truly serve those in need.

Dropping off dirty mattresses also poses a health risk to the community.