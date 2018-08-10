× Denver city leaders work to find solutions for growing homeless problem

DENVER — Denver’s growing homeless problem has many in the community on edge as city officials struggle to find a solution.

Denver’s Police Chief Paul Pazen told FOX31 many who are homeless are coping with issues that require more than a short term remedy. “There are other factors that are contributing to this including mental health and substance abuse and if we can connect people to those services we can help them in the future.”

Police are conducting frequent radio calls to officers monitoring the homeless on the streets and assisting community groups helping those in need in parks and neighborhoods.

If you would like to join a community effort to help the homeless visit the Colorado Coalition For The Homeless website.