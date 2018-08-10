Child killed in crash on I-70 in the foothills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A child was killed in a crash on westbound I-70 in the foothills west of Denver Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and it happened at about 3:10 p.m.

Westbound I-70 was closed at the Lookout Mountain exit during the investigation.

State patrol investigators said the silver car in the photos was traveling eastbound on I-70 and crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the pickup truck. They did not know why that happened.

The child who died was in the silver car. Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The state patrol recommended the following detours:

US 40 (Colfax) from exits 262 and 259

US 6 Clear Creek Canyon (WB drivers can jump off on Colo 58, which leads right to the mouth of the canyon

Colo 74 – Morrison to Evergreen

The story is developing and it will be updated when we get additional information.