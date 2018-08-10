Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen after hail damages buildings, kills several animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs plans to reopen to the public Saturday morning, following a devastating hail storm that blitzed the zoo on Monday.

Zoo staff spent the last couple of days cleaning up and piecing things back together.

The storm killed a couple animals and injured several guests.

“Life is going to go on and it’s a beautiful day here at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo,” explained Zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain.

Overall, 3,400 people were at the zoo on Monday, as well as 750 animals. Fourteen human injuries were reported that day, Chastain said.

Since closing the zoo after the storm, the zoo has lost out on about $115,000 a day. It does have business interruption insurance and property insurance though.

About 130 employee cars and 400 guest vehicles were damaged.

The zoo plans to open Saturday at 8am for its members and 9am for its guests.