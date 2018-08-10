× Buskerfest

Be sure to attend the third annual International Buskerfest at Union Station in downtown Denver August 10 – 12, 2018. This colorful event begins Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. with a grand entrance of all performers. The public is invited to come in costume and join in the fun as there will be an opportunity to meet and greet internationally recognized buskers arriving in Denver from throughout North America.

Buskers are street entertainers who are tipped for their public performances. Top buskers earn their livelihood by performing to audiences the world over. The free International Union Station Buskerfest includes some of the most recognizable street performers such as Sharon from Canada; Her Majesty’s Secret Circus from Vermont; New Creations Brass Band from New Orleans; John Stork and Bekah Smith from Boulder; Staza Stone from Denver and Peter Rabbit Bucket Drummer from Los Angeles. In addition, break dancer Snap Boogie from Boston returns to the Buskerfest again this year along with former Boulderite Derek Derek who is now based out of Los Angeles. Visitors to International Union Station Buskerfest can tip performers using cash or wooden nickels that can be purchased on site for just $1 each.

Friday-Sunday, August 10-12, 2018

Times=Friday 5pm to 9pm

Saturday 10am to 9pm

Sunday 11am to 7pm

Where: The plaza outside of Union Station at 17th & Wynkoop

Cost: FREE