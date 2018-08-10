Boulder County overwatering lawns, say neighbors
LAFAYETTE, Colo. – The Boulder County’s Housing and Human Services department is overwatering lawns on one of its properties, according to neighbors.
They told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the sprinklers at the Villa West II homes are saturating the lawns and creating runoff on the streets and sidewalks, against the city’s rules.
“Wasted water for sure, how many thousands of gallons of water, I have no idea?” said Joann VanHorn, who contacted the Problem Solvers. “There’s people in countries that don’t have water and we’re wasting all of our resources and this is really, dumb, dumb, dumb.”
VanHorn said she’s complained to the city and county since the spring, but the problem has persisted.
“To me, that’s just negligence in the supervision of the property,” VanHorn said.
On the day the Problem Solvers were digging into the issue, contractors with Castor’s Landscape were trying to fix the overwatering issue.
They were replacing a broken valve and two old sprinkler heads and said they had plans to replace more next week.
Meanwhile, the Boulder County Housing Authority sent the Problem Solvers this statement from Deputy Director Norrie Boyd:
“We heard from the concerned resident on Wednesday of this week, and by Friday morning our landscape contractor had visited the home and seen the sprinkler system in operation. The contractor saw the excess water on the sidewalk, and then replaced two broken sprinkler heads and repaired an irrigation valve that had a minor leak. The contractor also reduced the watering period for the property’s irrigation timer. We have done additional work on this property throughout the summer and had already authorized some other sprinkler system adjustments prior to this issue being raised.
We understand the City of Lafayette had mailed watering notices, however we had not seen these notices. Still, we regret our response wasn’t more timely in this instance. We take pride in responding quickly to issues such as these because we care about the homes and neighborhoods our clients live in, and we work hard to build energy and water efficiency, sustainability, and conservation into our homes and communities.
We’ll continue to work with this resident and the City of Lafayette to ensure this issue is permanently remedied.”
AlertMe