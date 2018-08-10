× Boulder County overwatering lawns, say neighbors

LAFAYETTE, Colo. – The Boulder County’s Housing and Human Services department is overwatering lawns on one of its properties, according to neighbors.

They told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the sprinklers at the Villa West II homes are saturating the lawns and creating runoff on the streets and sidewalks, against the city’s rules.

“Wasted water for sure, how many thousands of gallons of water, I have no idea?” said Joann VanHorn, who contacted the Problem Solvers. “There’s people in countries that don’t have water and we’re wasting all of our resources and this is really, dumb, dumb, dumb.”

VanHorn said she’s complained to the city and county since the spring, but the problem has persisted.

“To me, that’s just negligence in the supervision of the property,” VanHorn said.

On the day the Problem Solvers were digging into the issue, contractors with Castor’s Landscape were trying to fix the overwatering issue.

They were replacing a broken valve and two old sprinkler heads and said they had plans to replace more next week.

Meanwhile, the Boulder County Housing Authority sent the Problem Solvers this statement from Deputy Director Norrie Boyd: