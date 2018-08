Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading back to school used to be a simple matter of choosing pens, pencils and a lunchbox. Now, getting your kids ready for school is a multiple choice quiz for deciding the best technology, fashions and trends to help make a student successful. From kindergarten to college, shopping expert Claudia Lombana explains the hottest new trends and money-saving ideas for the new school year.

http://www.tipsontv.com/back-to-school-trends-from-the-nations-1-shopping-expert-claudia-lombana-2/