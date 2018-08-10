2 police officers among 4 dead in Canadian shooting

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick — Canadian police said Friday that two of the four killed in a shooting in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, are police officers.

Fredericton police said one suspect is in custody, and they are not releasing the names of the slain officers yet.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex.

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he heard about 20 shots and hid on his kitchen floor

“I’m on my floor,” he said in a phone interview. “The cops have come through my place. They have searched all the apartments in the building. It sounded like it started in the courtyard area.”

He awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7 a.m. local time (4 a.m. MDT) to the sound of three gunshots 33 feet from his bed.

MacCoubrey said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

He said police have been searching the buildings, and he’s been sitting away from windows.

“It’s not something that happens here regularly,” he said.

Travis Hrubeniuk, who lives nearby, said his fiancee had just left for work about 7:45 a.m. when he began hearing a steady stream of sirens.

Hrubeniuk said residents have been advised to stay inside with their doors locked.

The quiet residential neighborhood, which has houses, grocery stores, a church and an elementary school, is the last place Hrubeniuk said he expected to encounter a dangerous situation.

“This is the first time I’ve even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city,” he said.

In 2014, a shooting in Moncton, New Brunswick, left three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers dead and two wounded.

Fredericton has a population of about 58,000 and is located just northeast of Maine.

Bill Henwood, a funeral director at York Funeral Home, whose business is located inside the cordoned off area on Brookside Drive, said the lockdown occurred before anybody got to work.

Henwood said people are sitting in their cars or just standing near the blockade of police and fire vehicles “hanging tight and waiting for word” on what comes next.

“All the businesses even on the outside of the lockdown area have their lobbies and their business areas closed. They aren’t letting customers in at the moment,” he said.

Henwood said the situation is a shock.

“It’s not something that we expect in Fredericton to wake up and hear about. To see that there’s actually fatalities is pretty extraordinary for this area. It doesn’t normally happen.”