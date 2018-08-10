7 cases of Salmonella reported by Arapahoe County Fair attendees

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Officials with two separate health departments are investigating possible cases of Salmonella among people who attended the Arapahoe County Fair, or 4-H events associated with the fair, from July 21 to July 29.

The source of the Salmonella, which causes an intestinal infection, has not been identified and the Tri-County Health Department is searching for the origin.

The investigation began Aug. 3 and seven cases of Salmonella have been identified so far.

Symptoms include diarrhea and stomach cramps, and sometimes fever, nausea, and vomiting. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

The severity of illness can range from mild symptoms to those serious enough to require hospitalization—however, illnesses to date have been relatively mild and no one has been sick enough to require hospitalization, officials said.

Salmonella is commonly found in the intestines of many animals including poultry, reptiles, amphibians, pigs, cattle, or pets. The infection is most commonly spread by eating food or water that has been contaminated with feces from an infected animal, or through direct contact with infected animals or areas contaminated by animal feces.

People who are infected with Salmonella have the germ in their feces and can spread infection if they do not adequately wash their hands and then touch food or objects others may put in their mouths.

“If you went to the Arapahoe County Fair or attended a 4-H event associated with the Fair and have these symptoms, we encourage you to see your health care provider,” said the Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “While symptoms usually resolve on their own, your health care provider can advise on whether you need additional treatment.”

If you think you have Salmonella infection do not prepare food for others and stay home from work, school, or childcare until at least 24 hours after diarrhea has resolved.