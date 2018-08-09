Today’s Deal: Get a $20 Gift Card to MAD Greens for $10!

MAD Greens offers fresh, healthy, customizable food options like salads, wraps, grain bowls, catering and juice across 18 Front Range locations. We believe that preparing everything in-house and making things from scratch is simply better than any alternative. Our teams chop/grill/slice/dice all the fresh ingredients we serve and our dressings are prepped by certified Mixologists. Because we know that “tasty” and “healthy” are not mutually exclusive, and it feels good to eat better. Visit www.madgreens.com for the complete menu and list of locations.

Gift card good at all locations.

Gift cards will be mailed to you within 7 business days of purchase.