× Teen accused of running over his grandmother during auto theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police want to catch an 18-year-old from Pueblo County who is accused of running over his grandmother during the theft of a vehicle.

The 67-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was run down early Thursday morning in the 1400 block of 27th Lane in Pueblo County.

“Fabian Quintana was attempting to steal a recently purchased 2007 pick-up truck,” a statement from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said. “The woman tried removing the keys to prevent him from driving away when he put the car into reverse, knocking her down. He then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated, running her over and causing the most serious injuries.”

Sheriff’s deputies later found the vehicle in Pueblo and as they tried to pull the driver over, they say Quintana crashed the truck, backed up toward the deputy who attempted to make the stop, then sped away.

An arrest warrant for reckless driving and three felonies has been issued for the teenager’s arrest.

Vehicular Assault

Vehicular Eluding

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Reckless Driving

Here is Fabian Quintana’s description:

Hispanic male, 18 years old

5’8″

165 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office or Pueblo Crimestoppers 719-544-STOP (7867).