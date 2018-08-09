Teen accused of killing 7-year-old waived court appearance; held without bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The teenager accused of killing a 7-year-old boy and hiding his body, waived her court appearance on Thursday and is now being held without bond.

The girl’s identity will not be released because she is a juvenile, but the legal expert we talked to said it’s likely she will be charged as an adult. Then her name and arrest papers would all become public record.

Family members of the victim, Jordan Vong, filed through the courthouse hallway on Thursday morning.

Denver police say a 16-year-old girl killed Jordan and intentionally hid his body from investigators.

The teenager was scheduled for a detention hearing where she would have been advised of her rights. But her appearance was waived, and the court ordered a no bond hold. Legal expert Christopher Decker weighed in on the case.

“In my opinion there is a high likelihood that this case will be filed directly in district court as an adult felony case. The police have told us that the body was found inside the house, intentionally secreted or hidden and that tends to lead a prosecutor or investigator to come to the conclusion that this was a crime that was either pre-thought out or at least one that was actively covered up after it occurred,” Christopher Decker, with the Law Offices of Decker & Jones, said.

The 16-year-old will be in court next week to be formally charged with first degree murder. That’s when we will learn if the district attorney will charge her as a juvenile or as an adult.