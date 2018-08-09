Super Summer days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We finally get a break from the threat of severe storms and hail. The forecast is looking dry and quiet until late next week.

So, you get to enjoy some of Summer's finest weather. You'll have plenty of sunshine each day from Friday through Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will be seasonal with readings each day in the upper 80s. We may touch 90 degrees on a few days especially Sunday.

Our next chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms will rumble back into the forecast on Wednesday & Thursday.

