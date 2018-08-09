Several illegal marijuana grow operations busted across metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Several homes were raided across the Denver metro area on Thursday morning as part of an illegal marijuana grow enforcement operation.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI and local law enforcement conducted the raids at dozens of locations about 7 a.m.

Officials were seen at a home in the 4000 block of East 130th Way in Thornton and several pot plants were seen on a nearby driveway in the 12200 block of Adams Street, northwest of West 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Four people were seen in handcuffs and sitting near a street at the Adams Street location as several law enforcement officials went through the home and removed items.

A spokesman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said the raids were part of an ongoing federal investigation and could not release much information.

Officials raided locations in Denver, Aurora, Broomfield, Commerce City and Thornton.