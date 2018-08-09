Punch Bowl Social in Stapleton gets Restaurant Report Card ‘F’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Coohills

The Lower downtown Denver restaurant failed with nine critical violations in June.

The issues included:

Sanitizing solution no chlorine

Hot water too hot and no cold water at bar sink

Spoiled limes

The restaurant owner sent the following comment:

“All of the violations have been corrected accept the oyster tags. They want the oyster tags not only in chronological order but when you run out of the batch you need to put the date you ran out of the oysters as well which we will do.”

Coohills is located at 1400 Wewatta Street.

Punch Bowl Social-Stapleton

The Stapleton location failed our report card with 10 critical issues in June.

The mistakes included:

Dish machine not sanitizing

No soap at hand sink

Insects flying around

Punch Bowl’s public relations firm sent the following in an email:

“We take food and health safety very seriously at Punch Bowl Social and all past violations were corrected immediately and noted by the health inspector. We had a re-inspection on 7/19/18 and are in full compliance with all Denver Department of Environmental Health regulations.”

Punch Bowl Social in Stapleton is on North Uinta Street.

Helliemae’s

The “A” goes to the candy maker in Wheat Ridge for two perfect inspections in a row.

Owner Ellen Daehnick told us how they do it.

"We are aware as a company that people place trust in us when they eat our products. Everyone through out Helliemae’s no matter what their role is bares that in mind that people have placed trust in us and we want to live up to that trust. With that in mind, we have processes and procedures that reinforce that through all the steps of production so when the health inspector comes in it’s business as usual."

The candy shop on West 44th Avenue specializes in caramels made from sugar, butter and cream. If you're interested in ordering, check out their web site at Saltcaramels.com.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

