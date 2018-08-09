Police: 3 deaths near Denver light rail station ruled homicides

Posted 1:49 pm, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, August 9, 2018

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating the death of three people at South Broadway and Ohio, near the I-25 and South Broadway light rail station.

A tweet by the department on Thursday said the outdoor deaths have been ruled a homicide.

The first tweet by the department announcing the investigation was posted just before 1 p.m.

A news conference regarding the deaths will be held by Denver police at 3 p.m. Thursday and will likely be streamed on our FOX31 Facebook page, if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more information.

AlertMe