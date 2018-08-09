Police: 3 deaths near Denver light rail station ruled homicides

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating the death of three people at South Broadway and Ohio, near the I-25 and South Broadway light rail station.
A tweet by the department on Thursday said the outdoor deaths have been ruled a homicide.
The first tweet by the department announcing the investigation was posted just before 1 p.m.
A news conference regarding the deaths will be held by Denver police at 3 p.m. Thursday and will likely be streamed on our FOX31 Facebook page, if possible.
This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more information.
39.702104 -104.987584AlertMe