Moose in Steamboat Springs cracks trees trying to scratch an itch

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A bull moose is becoming a frequent sight in a Steamboat Springs neighborhood. A FOX31 viewer has captured the moose over the past few months as he lounges in the shade of back yard trees, struts down streets and this time he was spotted just trying to scratch a pesky itch.

Shannon Lukens took this incredible video of the moose rubbing up against an aspen tree in a wooded area after he broke a neighbor’s tree in half. It happened in the area of Fish Creek Falls Road Thursday morning.

Lukens said she was late getting where she was headed because she just had to stop and capture the moment.