× Littleton investigators call fire at preschool possible arson

LITTLETON, Colo. — A fire at a Littleton preschool now has more than 100 families without proper daycare. Fire officials say the blaze could be a possible arson case.

Police say the initial part of their investigations leads them to believe someone broke into the building and set the fire on purpose.

“Just shock, sadness,” Farima Nemat, Primrose Littleton owner said. “I just want to make sure that we figure out what’s going on.”

The fire forced the Primrose School in Littleton to close its doors on Thursday. The damage was all confined to the inside of the building. Fire investigators and police were in and out all day. Tape was roped around the property as well.

The owner, had to tell parents their kids wouldn’t have a place to go on Thursday.

“Kind of devastating, yeah,” a parent and employee at the school, Kelly Lafferty, said.

Families are backing their school up with positivity.

Lafferty said, “It was so heartening to hear everybody’s positive reactions and support that they were offering, and I know that everybody’s going to figure it out and we’ll figure out how to get these kids taken care of.”

Lafferty says the fact that the fire is suspicious doesn’t bother her, she’s just happy everyone’s OK.

“I’m also just extremely thankful that nobody was here, no kids, or employees or anybody was injured, and that’s the biggest positive of this thing,” Lafferty said.

The owners say they’ll do their best to get the facility back up and running, but they also want to make sure it’s safe before anyone opens the doors and lets the kids back in.

Police wouldn’t go into detail about the possible break-in. They said it’s a joint investigation between p olice and Littleton’s arson unit.