× Little girl with rare brain tumor shares lesson about life

CASTLE ROCK — A 4-year-old girl from Castle Rock, battling an incurable and inoperable brain tumor, has set out on a mission to educate people about her disease.

Piper Waneka has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). It affects 150-300 kids in the United States each year.

DIPG only occurs in children; mostly between the ages of 4-10. The disease forces a child to lose their ability to walk, talk and eventually eat and drink. Most kids are only given 9 months to live afterward.

“We’ve made the time she’s had joyful — and focused on living. Even though we have to do these other things in the background,” explained Piper’s mother, Carrina Waneka.

Since there’s very little knowledge about the rare, aggressive form of cancer — Piper and her mother are doing their part to try and raise awareness.

They created pink Warrior Princess bracelets and are selling them to help fund research about DIPG.

With each bracelet sold, 20% goes towards a non-profit called ‘The Cure Starts Now’. The foundation raises money and research funds for DIPG.

You can learn more about the bracelets and order your own by clicking here.