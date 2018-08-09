Hot off the Grill: Spanish inspired patio party recipes

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Spanish inspired patio party recipes.
Blistered Peppers and Goat Cheese
Ingredients:
- ½ pound shishito peppers
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 ounces goat cheese
- 2 ½ tablespoons cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- zest of 1 lemon
Instructions:
- Preheat grill to high heat.
- In a large bowl, toss the peppers in the olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
- In a small bowl soften the goat cheese by pressing against the side of the bowl with a spatula. Once softened, add the milk and lemon juice and whisk to combine.
- Place peppers onto the grill and cook approximately 3-4 minutes per side or until soft and blistered.
- Serve peppers warm with the goat cheese mixture on the side.
Shrimp and Chorizo Bites
Ingredients:
- ½ pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ½ pound Spanish chorizo, sliced into 1/4 inch rounds
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon dry sherry
- ¼ cup olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- In a bowl, combine garlic, olive oil, vinegar, sherry, olive oil and shrimp. Toss to coat the shrimp.
- Set aside and allow to marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Once marinated, place one shrimp and one piece of chorizo on each skewer.
- Place onto grill and grill 3-4 minutes per side.
Serrano & Peach Bites
Ingredients:
- 6 ripe peaches, cut into slices
- ½ pound serrano ham shaved thin
- handful of basil
- ¼ pound Machego Cheese
- 1 baguette, sliced
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Wrap each piece of peach with one basil leaf and a slice of ham, and skewer into place.
- Use a basking brush to rub olive oil onto both the wrapped peaches and the sliced baguette. Place directly onto grill. Peaches will take 2 minutes per side, allow bread to lightly toast on each side.
- Remove peaches and toast from grill and build each bite with a slice of baguette topped with a piece of cheese and topped with a peach. Serve warm.
Frosé (Rosé wine slush)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen watermelon cubes
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- juice of 1 lime
- 2 cups rosé wine, preferably a dry rosé
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.
- Serve and Enjoy!