Hot off the Grill: Spanish inspired patio party recipes

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Spanish inspired patio party recipes.

Blistered Peppers and Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound shishito peppers
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 ½ tablespoons cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • zest of 1 lemon

Instructions:

  1. Preheat grill to high heat.
  2. In a large bowl, toss the peppers in the olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
  3. In a small bowl soften the goat cheese by pressing against the side of the bowl with a spatula. Once softened, add the milk and lemon juice and whisk to combine.
  4. Place peppers onto the grill and cook approximately 3-4 minutes per side or until soft and blistered.
  5. Serve peppers warm with the goat cheese mixture on the side.

 

Shrimp and Chorizo Bites

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • ½ pound Spanish chorizo, sliced into 1/4 inch rounds
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a bowl, combine garlic, olive oil, vinegar, sherry, olive oil and shrimp. Toss to coat the shrimp.
  3. Set aside and allow to marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  4. Once marinated, place one shrimp and one piece of chorizo on each skewer.
  5. Place onto grill and grill 3-4 minutes per side.

 

Serrano & Peach Bites

Ingredients:

  • 6 ripe peaches, cut into slices
  • ½ pound serrano ham shaved thin
  • handful of basil
  • ¼ pound Machego Cheese
  • 1 baguette, sliced
  • olive oil

 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Wrap each piece of peach with one basil leaf and a slice of ham, and skewer into place.
  3. Use a basking brush to rub olive oil onto both the wrapped peaches and the sliced baguette. Place directly onto grill. Peaches will take 2 minutes per side, allow bread to lightly toast on each side.
  4. Remove peaches and toast from grill and build each bite with a slice of baguette topped with a piece of cheese and topped with a peach. Serve warm.

 

Frosé (Rosé wine slush)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen watermelon cubes
  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 2 cups rosé wine, preferably a dry rosé

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Serve and Enjoy!
