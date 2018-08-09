× Drier and warmer weather pattern for the weekend

We’re moving into a new weather pattern starting today. High pressure and drier air is moving into Colorado.

I’m forecasting smoky sunshine today with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Highs around 86.

Bus Stop Forecast: Mostly dry going and returning from school. Temps this morning in the 60s and 80s by this afternoon.

The Mountains can expect smoky sunshine today with a 10% chance of thunderstorms mainly south of I-70. Highs 70-85.

Dry and warmer Friday-Monday. Highs warm to near 90 across the Front Range. The normal high right now is 89.

Perseid Meteor Shower Forecast: Dry and clear both Saturday and Sunday. BUT, smoke from California could obscure some of the view.

