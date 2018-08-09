× Denver to Host Nation’s #1 Event for Minecraft Super Fans

Minefaire is the ultimate experience for fans of Minecraft and has won a Guinness World Record for largest convention for a single video game. Thousands of kids will arrive with their families this Saturday and Sunday at the Denver Mart to meet their favorite Minecraft YouTube stars, participate in parent-child build challenges, compete in a Minecraft costume contest, try out Minecraft Virtual Reality, and learn more about how Minecraft is being used in the classroom.

Two days only. August 11-12, 2018

Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80216

Tickets start at $45. Children age 2 and under are free