Denver jail’s kitchen receives Report Card ‘F’ from health inspectors

DENVER -- Every week the FOX31 Problem Solvers feature restaurants that have failed their health inspections.

The Denver County Jail isn't a restaurant, but it serves thousands daily and had to follow the health codes.

It recently received an 'F' for nine critical health code violations during an inspection in July.

The mistakes included:

Multiple fly strips covered with insects

No hot water at two hand sinks

Two large pans of sliced turkey were tossed for being held too warm

Employee blew into a glove before putting it on

The jail feeds about 2,000 people three meals a day. The Denver Sheriff's Department sent us the following statement, which reads in part:

" ... The violations that were brought to our attention on July 18, were either corrected while the inspector was onsite or shortly thereafter. During the re-inspection on July 27, all violations were found to be corrected and in compliance. Our number one priority is the safety and security of our inmates and staff."

Health inspectors cited the jail's kitchen for eight critical violations during an inspection in January.

