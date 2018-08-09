Crash involving pedestrian results in serious injuries, road closure

DENVER — Police are investigating a crash that resulted in serious injuries on Thursday. According to a tweet posted by Denver Police at 2:34 p.m., a pedestrian and vehicle were involved and at least one person sustained injuries.

#HeadsUP: #DPD is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash with serious injuries at Sheridan and Alameda. NB Sheridan closed from WB Alameda. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Pf3xhqrb9H — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 9, 2018

Northbound Sheridan is closed from westbound Alameda and alternate routes are advised.

The identities of those involved have not been released and police have not provided more information at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.