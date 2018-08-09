Colorado deputy charged in crash that killed 2 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol has cited an El Paso County deputy sheriff with four misdemeanor counts for his role in a crash that killed two people near Colorado Springs.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that 29-year-old Quinlan Linebaugh faces two counts of careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

The patrol says Linebaugh was trying to pass a vehicle in his patrol car July 24 near Falcon when he clipped an oncoming dump truck.

The truck slammed into a car, killing 75-year-old Kenneth Wuerfele and 71-year-old Dorothy Wuerfele of Peyton. Two others in the truck were injured.

Linebaugh’s attorney, Jeff Eidsness, tells The Gazette he is cooperating with the investigation.