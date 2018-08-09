Make train tracks in the sand or snow! Playtime's even more fun when you don't just leave footprints. Build train tracks with every step! They LIGHT UP too!Choo Choo Shoes are known for their fun train sounds, but they wouldn't be complete without lights. When you jump, their headlights flash along with the whistle! Quiet Time Button (on/off) Even Choo Choo Shoes need a break every once in a while. When it's quiet time, there's a button for that.
Choo Choo Shoes
