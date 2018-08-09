Children stranded at airport after Frontier Airlines flight diverted

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two young kids ended up in a hotel bedroom with a Frontier Airlines employee after their flight was diverted.

This was the first flight that 9-year-old Carter Gray and his sister, 7-year-old Etta, boarded without their parents, according to WGCL.

Frontier Airlines is a Denver-based company and the family’s attorney said the incident happened on July 22 when the children were put on a flight from Des Moines, Iowa to Orlando, Florida. Severe weather caused the flight to be diverted to Atlanta.

“We did not hear from a Frontier Airlines employee throughout this whole process and the only way we received any notification was from another unaccompanied minor who had a cell phone and he let my son call me,” the children’s father said in an interview.

Gray said gate agents with Frontier weren’t picking up the phone. He noted that around 2 a.m., airline employees made the decision to take Carter and Etta to a Holiday Inn without notifying him, he told the Atlanta station.

“They drove to the hotel in a Frontier Airlines employees’ personal vehicle” he said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Carter sent his dad a text message to tell him they were at a hotel with a female airline employee and other unaccompanied children.

An attorney representing the family is a pilot and said the incident is a result of “negligence, poor communication, no communication, poor judgment by the pilot,”

Frontier Airlines released the following statement saying all procedures were followed correctly.

“In keeping with Frontier policy, all parents were contacted. It is also policy for us to arrange hotel rooms for Unaccompanied Minors and for them to be supervised by a Frontier representative. We understand that when something like an unexpected delay or diversion due to weather happens that it can be stressful for parents. We take the safety and security of all passengers seriously and Unaccompanied Minors are no exception.”

The family has not said what their course of action will be following the incident.