Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has ‘wish list’ of items as it prepares to reopen after hailstorm

Posted 6:56 pm, August 9, 2018, by

Photo Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Workers at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are cleaning up and getting everything ready for the facility’s reopening Saturday following Monday’s devastating hailstorm.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few major zoos that operates without government funding. It is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Donations are appreciated and all donations to the zoo are tax deductible.

Here’s a ‘Wish List’ of items the zoo keeps on its website.

Animal Enrichment

Food Enrichment Items
(All food items should be unopened and not expired.)
*Check out our Free Palm Oil App for orangutan-friendly brands!

  • Baby food, all-natural/organic
  • Catnip
  • Kellogg’s corn flakes or “non-sugary” Kellogg’s cereals
  • Dried fruit
  • Dried spices
  • Fruit paste, all-natural/organic
  • Honey
  • JELL-O, sugar free
  • Pasta, uncooked
  • Peanut butter
  • Almond butter

Other Enrichment Items

  • Burlap
  • Denim, bolt fabric or old jeans
  • Hand mirrors
  • Kong toys, heavy-duty/black preferred
  • Sheets, cotton
  • Tablecloths, cotton
  • Perfume/body splash
  • Puzzle feeders for dogs, cats, or parrots
  • Hay hides

Electronics/electrical items

  • mp3 players, portable
  • Generators
  • Power washers

Miscellaneous

  • Old or non-functioning ATVs
  • Aquariums, 10- and 20-gallon (must hold water)
  • Binoculars
  • Coveralls
  • Dirt, clean
  • Mulch, clean
  • Rubber boots
  • Terrariums, 10- and 20-gallon with screen rack
  • No filter humidifier/large room humidifier

Tools

  • Garden tools, high-quality

Veterinary supplies

  • Brooms
  • Squeegies
  • Sponge mops
  • Bath towels (clean without holes)
  • New batteries (all sizes)
  • Surgical instruments (good working condition)
  • Clean scrubs
  • Foam archery targets (animal shapes preferred)
  • New cast material in several sizes
  • Stockinettes in several sizes
  • Bair hugger system with cloth blankets
  • PetMap 8404 system

 

 

AlertMe