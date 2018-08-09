× Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has ‘wish list’ of items as it prepares to reopen after hailstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Workers at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are cleaning up and getting everything ready for the facility’s reopening Saturday following Monday’s devastating hailstorm.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few major zoos that operates without government funding. It is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Donations are appreciated and all donations to the zoo are tax deductible.

Here’s a ‘Wish List’ of items the zoo keeps on its website.

Animal Enrichment

Food Enrichment Items

(All food items should be unopened and not expired.)

*Check out our Free Palm Oil App for orangutan-friendly brands!

Baby food, all-natural/organic

Catnip

Kellogg’s corn flakes or “non-sugary” Kellogg’s cereals

Dried fruit

Dried spices

Fruit paste, all-natural/organic

Honey

JELL-O, sugar free

Pasta, uncooked

Peanut butter

Almond butter

Other Enrichment Items



Burlap

Denim, bolt fabric or old jeans

Hand mirrors

Kong toys, heavy-duty/black preferred

Sheets, cotton

Tablecloths, cotton

Perfume/body splash

Puzzle feeders for dogs, cats, or parrots

Hay hides

Electronics/electrical items

mp3 players, portable

Generators

Power washers

Miscellaneous

Old or non-functioning ATVs

Aquariums, 10- and 20-gallon (must hold water)

Binoculars

Coveralls

Dirt, clean

Mulch, clean

Rubber boots

Terrariums, 10- and 20-gallon with screen rack

No filter humidifier/large room humidifier

Tools

Garden tools, high-quality

Veterinary supplies