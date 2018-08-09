Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has ‘wish list’ of items as it prepares to reopen after hailstorm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Workers at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are cleaning up and getting everything ready for the facility’s reopening Saturday following Monday’s devastating hailstorm.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few major zoos that operates without government funding. It is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Donations are appreciated and all donations to the zoo are tax deductible.
Here’s a ‘Wish List’ of items the zoo keeps on its website.
Animal Enrichment
Food Enrichment Items
(All food items should be unopened and not expired.)
*Check out our Free Palm Oil App for orangutan-friendly brands!
- Baby food, all-natural/organic
- Catnip
- Kellogg’s corn flakes or “non-sugary” Kellogg’s cereals
- Dried fruit
- Dried spices
- Fruit paste, all-natural/organic
- Honey
- JELL-O, sugar free
- Pasta, uncooked
- Peanut butter
- Almond butter
Other Enrichment Items
- Burlap
- Denim, bolt fabric or old jeans
- Hand mirrors
- Kong toys, heavy-duty/black preferred
- Sheets, cotton
- Tablecloths, cotton
- Perfume/body splash
- Puzzle feeders for dogs, cats, or parrots
- Hay hides
Electronics/electrical items
- mp3 players, portable
- Generators
- Power washers
Miscellaneous
- Old or non-functioning ATVs
- Aquariums, 10- and 20-gallon (must hold water)
- Binoculars
- Coveralls
- Dirt, clean
- Mulch, clean
- Rubber boots
- Terrariums, 10- and 20-gallon with screen rack
- No filter humidifier/large room humidifier
Tools
- Garden tools, high-quality
Veterinary supplies
- Brooms
- Squeegies
- Sponge mops
- Bath towels (clean without holes)
- New batteries (all sizes)
- Surgical instruments (good working condition)
- Clean scrubs
- Foam archery targets (animal shapes preferred)
- New cast material in several sizes
- Stockinettes in several sizes
- Bair hugger system with cloth blankets
- PetMap 8404 system
