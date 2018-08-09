Aurora man killed in crash at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. — The Highway Patrol has identified victims of two fatal crashes related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in western South Dakota.

Fifty-six-year-old James Barbier, of Aurora, Colorado, died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 85 near Cheyenne Crossing.

Fifty-three-year-old Craig Carrell, of Sioux City, Iowa, also died Saturday, in a utility terrain vehicle crash near Deadwood.

Two other men have died in motorcycle crashes, one Tuesday near Piedmont and one Wednesday near Blackhawk. Neither victim was immediately identified.

The annual event in South Dakota’s Black Hills draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the world. This year’s rally started last Friday and runs through Sunday.