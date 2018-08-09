Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to help cancer go away forever you can help researchers find a cure. You can register for the 22nd Annual Race for Research 5k. Honoree Stephen Estrada knows firsthand what it's like to overcome the odds and beat cancer. He shared his incredible story. He was joined by Holli Hartman... The Co-Director of The Race For Research.

Cancer League of Colorado's

22nd Annual Race For Research 5K Run/Walk

Washington Park

Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 9 a.m.

In memory of Michele Plachy-Rubin

The cost is $40-dollars, but you can get $5-dollars off with coupon code 'COLOBEST18' at checkout.

go to http://race4research.com/