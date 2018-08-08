× Woman sentenced for setting fire to vehicle while husband slept inside, grandson next to her

GOLDEN, Colo. — A woman has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of setting fire to the family vehicle while her husband slept inside of it and her grandson was standing by her side.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Andrea Moreno, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Jefferson County District Court judge on Monday.

On July 20, 2017 about 11:30 p.m.,the Arvada Fire Department responded to an unrelated call when firefighters saw a vehicle on fire in the driveway in the 5000 block of Swadley Street in Wheat Ridge.

Darrell Gonzales, who had been sleeping inside the vehicle, was found standing in the garage, prosecutors said.

Moreno poured gasoline on the vehicle while Gonzales was sleeping, then threw a lit match and threw it onto the vehicle, causing the front end to burst into flames.

Prosecutors said Moreno’s 6-year-old grandson was standing with her when she started the fire. Gonzales was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured.

Moreno and Gonzales had been drinking and arguing earlier in the day, prosecutors said.

Gonzales left the house, hoping to calm the situation. When he returned, he found his belongings had been thrown out of the house and onto the lawn. He had also been locked out of the house.

Moreno was found guilty in June of attempted first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, child abuse and violation of a protection order.