Wildfire forces closure of I-70 near Glenwood Springs, pre-evacuation notices issued

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have closed Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs due to a wildfire.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the freeway is closed at Exit 109 (for U.S. Highway 6), which is approximately 1 mile east of New Castle. While the interstate was originally completed closed, the Colorado State Patrol said the eastbound lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Carbondale Fire District said the wildfire is being called the 113 Fire.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department said pre-evacuation notices have been issued for people living in the area of Amy’s Acres Campgrounds and Mitchell Creek.

Glenwood Springs officials asked people to avoid Highways 6 and 24 to allow emergency crews to keep the are clear for potential evacuation routes.

There is no word yet on the fire’s size or containment status.