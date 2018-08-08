Storm chances fading away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We may have a stray shower or thunderstorm early this evening in Denver and along the Front Range. The better chance will slide down the foothills to the west of the city. Most storms should wrap up by around 8-9PM.

We can't rule out an isolated storm in the afternoon on Thursday. But, overall the day will be mostly sunny, pleasant and warm with highs in the 80s.

We then hit a stretch of dry and warm days from Friday through Monday. So, get ready for some super Summer weather with plenty of sunshine each afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could reach 90 on Sunday...that would be our hottest day.

Another isolated chance for a thunderstorm arrives on Tuesday. So, the rain chances look slim for the next week as our stormy afternoon weather pattern takes a break for a while.

