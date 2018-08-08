Power outages affect businesses in Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver restaurant and bar has 5,000 square feet, 200 person capacity, 30 employees and two owners. But no electricity.

That was not supposed to be on the menu at Stoney‘s Uptown Joint at 17th and Downing. As a matter of fact, Wednesday marks the 12th day Stoneys has experienced a brown out. A brown out is not as bad as a black out when it comes to lack of electrical power unless you’re operating a restaurant.

It all started March 31 during the Final Four. That’s a pretty big day for basketball and business. That day, Stoney Jesseph, co-owner of Stoney’s, said they lost thousands of dollars on that very important retail day.

Jesseph called Xcel Energy and was told the power loss was caused by a car crashing into a power pole.

It’s not just Stoney's that is experiencing the lack of electricity. The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Xcel Energy and they said around 400 accounts are affected every time there is a brown out in the Swallow Hill neighborhood.

Right next door to Stoney‘s is the Shanty Supper Club. Owner Tim Doherty would love to see the light after his restaurant experienced brown outs on weekend nights.

Xcel Energy said it is perplexed and is still looking for what exactly is causing the occasional brown out in the Swallow Hill neighborhood.