Morning tornado in Weld County is one of state’s rarest

Keota, Colo. — A tornado in rural Weld County early Wednesday morning is only the 4th tornado since 1950 to hit the state between 3 AM and 7 AM.

A line of severe thunderstorms moved into northern Colorado by the early morning hours with threats of hail and wind; there were several thunderstorm warnings for the line of storms.

By 6:37 AM a brief tornado was reported over an open field producing no damage.

Early morning tornado near Keota is only the 2nd occurrence since 1950 of a tornado in the 6 AM hour for Colorado. Report of the tornado was at 6:37 AM. No damage reported. pic.twitter.com/qwrT0XIUJf — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 8, 2018

This is the 39th reported tornado for the state this year. The 30-year-average is 46 tornadoes per year across Colorado.

The storms moved south until clearing the state into northern New Mexico late Wednesday afternoon.