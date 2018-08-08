Morning tornado in Weld County is one of state’s rarest

Keota, Colo. — A tornado in rural Weld County early Wednesday morning is only the 4th tornado since 1950 to hit the state between 3 AM and 7 AM.
A line of severe thunderstorms moved into northern Colorado by the early morning hours with threats of hail and wind; there were several thunderstorm warnings for the line of storms.
By 6:37 AM a brief tornado was reported over an open field producing no damage.
This is the 39th reported tornado for the state this year. The 30-year-average is 46 tornadoes per year across Colorado.
The storms moved south until clearing the state into northern New Mexico late Wednesday afternoon.
