× Veteran who served 5 tours of duty in Vietnam has home gutted by fire

DENVER — For a man who went through five tours of duty in Vietnam, Casey Gustafson says he has seen worse things than what fire did to his home in Cherry Creek.

The 74-year-old returned from his security job Tuesday to find firefighters outside his South Madison Street home.

The fire gutted it. Thankfully his wife, grandson and three dogs got out OK.

Now, the man who has given so much to his country, needs help in restoring his home.

Gustafson’s boss has started a GoFundMe page.

The Vietnam veteran says fire investigators tell him the cause of the fire is “electrical.”

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve