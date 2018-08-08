Kentucky shelter set to euthanize all animals cancels event after all cats, dogs adopted

ESTILL COUNTY, Ind. – An animal shelter in Kentucky was experiencing overcrowding in the shelter—so much so, they set a euthanization date for this Thursday, WXIN reported.

There were over 50 animals that needed to be adopted. Thankfully, their pleas for help got hundreds of shares on social media.

This morning the shelter announced that less than 24 hours before the scheduled euthanization, all animals have been adopted.

Currently, both IndyHumane and Muncie Animal Care and Services are near capacity, and they’re offering adoption deals.