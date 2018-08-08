Warmer temperatures with isolated thunderstorms; drier into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be smoky sunshine on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Heavy rain and hail are likely with any one thunderstorm. Highs will be warming, reaching the mid- to upper 80s.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and a 10 percent to 20 percent of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 70 to 80 degrees.

It will be drier and warmer from Thursday to Sunday. High pressure moves in and the monsoon moves out. There will be smoky sunshine with highs near 90 degrees each day.

Some moisture could brush the Front Range on Monday.

