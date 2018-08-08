‘I warned him:’ Texas grandma shoots man who exposed himself while trying to get into her home

HOUSTON — A 68-year-old Houston grandmother shot a man who was reportedly exposing himself while trying to get into her home on Tuesday afternoon.

Granny Jean was taking care of her disabled grandson when she says a man riding a bike showed up to her home and took off his pants.

“Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him,” Jean told KTRK.

When the suspect tried to get into her home, Jean shot the man and hit him in the chest.

'I WARNED HIM': Gun-toting grandma speaks to ABC13 after shooting through the door of her SE Houston home and striking a man accused of pleasuring himself while riding a bike. https://t.co/m2OUDUmY6j #ABC13 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f83GHcL8EC — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 8, 2018

“He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door,” Jean said. “It’s just me and [my grandson], and like I keep saying, I warned him.”

Police said the 38-year-old suspect had to have surgery, but is expected to be okay. The suspect was out on bond after he was arrested for being naked in public last week.

Jean has good advice for anyone who tries to break into her home again: “They better stay away.”