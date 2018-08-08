× Human walking program for pups in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter hosted its third ever Human Walking Program Wednesday morning.

The adoption event brings together pups from the shelter along with Downtown Denver employees.

“It’s where we bring dogs from the Denver Animal Shelter down to walk people who are taking their lunch break,” explained Lauren Nielsen with the Denver Animal Shelter.

All in all, about 100-200 people participate in the program.

The shelter said it’s a successful way of getting some dogs adopted out.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog from the Denver Animal Shelter, click here.