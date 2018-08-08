How police recover from traumatic investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - As Denver police begin to investigate the death of a child in the Montbello neighborhood, they also begin the process to heal after witnessing a tragic scene.

Investigators found the body of 7-year-old Jordan Vong Tuesday night and said it was intentionally concealed.

"Just seeing the up-close emotion involved in this and the roller-coaster ride in a 48-hour time span - especially involving child - it’s eye opening," said Denver Police Commander Joe Montoya Wednesday.

He choked-up a few times during a news conference while talking about the investigation.

That's not surprising to Dr. Sara Garrido, a psychologist who runs Code 4 Counseling, and specializes in helping first responders after traumatic events.

"It’s those kid cases that generally do get to them, because it feels very personal," Dr. Garrido told FOX31. "And what the kids cases do to them, is it leaves them feeling helpless.

Dr. Garrido advises police - as well as parents, teachers and children - to be open and talk about their emotions. She also recommends they write about them and do not keep everything inside.

"On the inside, a lot of these folks have that bravado, they want to be strong for their families, they want to be strong for other officers and what we want them to understand - is it’s not an issue of not being strong," Dr. Garrido said.