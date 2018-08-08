Linda Hampsten Fox,chef and owner of The Bindery, shows us how to make Escargot and Hen of the Woods Mushroom Pizza Bianca.
Escargot and Hen of the Woods Mushroom Pizza Bianca
Recipe:
Dough:
- 2 cups proofed sourdough starter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 3 cups white bread flour
- Put all ingredients in bread machine pan in the order recommended by manufacturer and mix the dough. Alternatively, mix by hand in a large bowl.
- Divide the dough into 4 equal portions and form into balls.
- With a rolling pin, flatten the balls into 12- to 13-inch rounds about 1/8 inch thick.
- Fold each round in half and transfer to a thin baking sheet sprinkled with a dusting of cornmeal.
- Proof, covered, for about 45 minutes at 85 degrees F.
- Place a baking stone in a cold oven and preheat for at least 15 minutes at 450 to 500 degrees F.
- Add your toppings to the rounds of dough and transfer the pizzas to the hot baking stone.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until crust is brown.
Toppings:
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 2/3 cup ricotta cheese,1 clove minced garlic,1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes,1/4 teaspoon salt (mixed)
- 2 tablespoons pecorino romano cheese
- escargot
- 1cup hen of the woods mushrooms
- 1/4 cup parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 garlic coves, crushed
- salt and pepper
- Mix ricotta cheese with minced garlic, red pepper flakes, and salt. Set aside.
- Mix parsley, softened butter, garlic cloves and pinch of salt and pepper in a food processor until you have a bright green garlicky butter. Set aside.
- Place pizza dough on a large baking sheet and spread with your fingers until dough is 1/4 inch thick, leaving a slight lip around the edges for the crust. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella over the crust, leaving an inch clear from the edges. Then, place ricotta cheese mixture on top, in 6 dollops. Finish with sprinkles of Pecorino Romano cheese, sauteed hen of the woods mushrooms and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake pizza in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and crust turns slightly golden brown. Let it cool for 2 minutes. Slice into 8 even slices and then serve.