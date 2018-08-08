Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Linda Hampsten Fox,chef and owner of The Bindery, shows us how to make Escargot and Hen of the Woods Mushroom Pizza Bianca.

Escargot and Hen of the Woods Mushroom Pizza Bianca

Recipe:

Dough:

2 cups proofed sourdough starter

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons oil

3 cups white bread flour

Put all ingredients in bread machine pan in the order recommended by manufacturer and mix the dough. Alternatively, mix by hand in a large bowl.

Divide the dough into 4 equal portions and form into balls.

With a rolling pin, flatten the balls into 12- to 13-inch rounds about 1/8 inch thick.

Fold each round in half and transfer to a thin baking sheet sprinkled with a dusting of cornmeal.

Proof, covered, for about 45 minutes at 85 degrees F.

Place a baking stone in a cold oven and preheat for at least 15 minutes at 450 to 500 degrees F.

Add your toppings to the rounds of dough and transfer the pizzas to the hot baking stone.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until crust is brown.

Toppings:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2/3 cup ricotta cheese,1 clove minced garlic,1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes,1/4 teaspoon salt (mixed)

2 tablespoons pecorino romano cheese

escargot

1cup hen of the woods mushrooms

1/4 cup parsley leaves

1/4 cup butter

2 garlic coves, crushed

salt and pepper