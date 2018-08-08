Teen arrested in Denver boy’s death, held on suspicion of first-degree murder

DENVER — While providing an update on the death investigation of 7-year-old Jordan Vong Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said that a 16-year-old girl had been taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Vong was reported missing from northeast Denver Monday afternoon. On Tuesday night, officials entered the home and found the boy’s body intentionally concealed.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning. The exact circumstances leading to her arrest were not released.

