Classmates reflect on life of Jordan Vong

DENVER -- A memorial is growing outside of the home on Fairplay Street in Montbello, where a 7-year-old boy was found murdered.

“I’m sorry but it’s disgusting, who does that to a child? It’s hard to even think about,” neighbor Alondra Morales said.

7-year-old Jordan Vong was just two weeks shy of entering second grade at Marie L. Greenwood Academy.

“He was so sweet,” Trinity Blanco said. She went to school with Jordan.

On Monday, Jordan’s family called police to say he was missing. Police combed through local neighborhoods. Hundreds of posters were put up and the FBI was called in. Late Tuesday night, police revealed Jordan’s body was found.

Then on Wednesday, investigators said they found Jordan’s body inside his home – intentionally hidden. Now a 16-year-old girl is under arrest. Neighbors who helped in the search are in disbelief.

“Just the fact that he was found dead in his own home. You really had all this neighborhood looking for that little boy? You really had all this neighborhood fooled that you lost him, and really he was inside?” Morales said.

The Blanco sisters went to school with Jordan and played with him at recess.

“He touched my heart like he was my little brother. That’s how much he cared about other people,” Trinity Blanco said.

They said Jordan dreamed of becoming a cowboy or soldier when he grew up. Their grandmother is now worried about how her granddaughter will cope with the loss of her classmate.

“My Gigi. It’s not good,” Maria Blanco said.

“She was crying last night very had. And said how did he die? Who killed him?” Trinity said.

At this point police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Meanwhile those in the neighborhood now want justice for Jordan.

“They need to pay for what they did. That little boy did not deserve that. No kid deserves to die that young,” Morales said.

A prayer vigil for Jordan will take place on Wednesday night from 7-8:30 p.m. at Jordan’s school: Marie L. Greenwood Academy, 5130 Durham Court, Denver.