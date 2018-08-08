× Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said Wednesday it will reopen Saturday following the destructive hailstorm that hit on Monday.

The zoo also said two more animals died as a result of injuries from the storm. A meerkat pup and a peacock have died. A duck and vulture were also killed.

There are still about 100 hail-damaged vehicles in the parking lot. they be towed to another part of the lot Thursday if they are not moved.

The zoo says it is fully covered by insurance, but the revenue lost from being closed for nearly a week will hurt. It is accepting donations on its website.