Candle light vigil honors the life of 7-year-old boy found murdered in his home

DENVER – Two weeks before he would have started second grade, friends, classmates, staff and strangers gathered at Marie L. Greenwood Academy to honor the life of Jordan Vong.

The 7-year-old was reported missing Monday afternoon. After an extensive search of the neighborhood, police discovered his body inside his home Tuesday night.

Denver Police Divisions Chief Joe Montoya said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Jordan’s body had been “intentionally concealed” within the home.

“He was so polite. He didn’t care who you were. He got along with everybody,” Esme Morris told FOX31.

She says she used to play outside with Jordan on their block.

“I’ve been crying all night for this poor boy,” she said.

The community decorated a fence around a community garden at the elementary school with pictures of Jordan, flowers, balloons and candles.

“Walking into my classroom this year I’ll have a heavy heart. The memories will flow as will the tears. But I’ll remember Jordan always for the shining soul that he was,” Desirea Chamberlain, Jordan’s first grade teacher said.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of first degree murder. Because she is a minor, police aren’t releasing any information about her or her relationship to Jordan.