Campground floods over-and-over after 416 Fire

DURANGO, Colo. -- The owners of a KOA campground said they are overwhelmed with mud and debris after their campground continues to flood in the wake of the 416 Fire near Durango.

When it rains, mud and debris from the 416 burn scar funnels off the mountain and into the campground.

"Every day we find something else the mud and debris have impacted," said KOA campground owner Brandi Bailey.

The first time it flooded, the fast-moving water broke through a wall in the camprgound's shop. Bailey had to help campers evacuate, trying to get through mud up to their knees.

"Got everybody out and it’s unbelievable that nobody was hurt or worse," said Bailey.

Now, every time it rains, Bailey and her family have to decide if they need to evacuate.

"It really is minute-to-minute because once it starts raining, you have to make the determination for safety because you don’t know what’s going to come down and how much," said Bailey.

It's been weeks since the first flood hit, but Bailey said their insurance company hasn't returned their calls. In the meantime, they are forced to pay for everything out of pocket and continue shoveling.

"I think the hardest part is trying to create normalcy for my son. He is only 3," said Bailey.

Bailey's friend set up a GoFundMe to help cover the family's basic necessities as all their money is tied-up in flood clean-up.

"It’s a huge, huge loss," said Bailey.