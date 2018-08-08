Broncos switch to mobile-only tickets: 4 things you need to know

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are doing away with paper tickets starting with the 2018 season.

Anyone going to a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High will need to use mobile entry to get into the game. The team said it made the change as a way to reduce counterfeiting and fraud, and to make it easier and quicker to enter the stadium.

Here’s the four most important things to know about the change if you plan on going to a game this season.

There will be no paper tickets

Paper tickets becomes a thing of the past this season. All tickets will be done electronically. There is no PDF printable tickets available. The Broncos say that by eliminating paper tickets, there is a reduced risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit, or forgotten tickets.

You will be able to sell or transfer your tickets within the app.

Download the Broncos 365 app

Single-game and season tickets will only be available in the Broncos 365 app which is available for Apple and Android devices. If you don’t have an Apple or Android device, you can use your smartphone’s browser to log into your account and access your tickets.

In the app, you can view, transfer, or resell your tickets.

You can also save the tickets to your mobile device to make entry even easier at the gate.

Mobile assistance is available at the stadium

The Broncos will have mobile assistance centers available at every gate to help those who have questions or having phone issues. Assistance is also available at the ticket office located on the south side of the stadium on game day.

Ticket holders can also call Broncos customer service at 720-258-3345 or email tickets@broncos.nfl.net for help. Staff will also be able to help if you if you don’t have a smartphone.

Parking passes need to be printed

Although tickets for the games are going mobile, parking passes will still need to be printed through the Broncos account manager site. The Broncos say that printed parking passes help police and parking attendants ensure smoother entry and exit from the parking lots.