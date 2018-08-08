According to the National Retail Federation, 2018 Back-to-School shoppers plan to start earlier – at least 3 weeks before school starts. BehindTheBuy.com’s – David Gregg partnered with leading companies to provide suggestions to save us money and help your kids have a successful year. Check out more at behindthebuy.comAlertMe
Back to School Tools with David Gregg
-
Behind the Buy Father’s Day Gift Ideas
-
Smart Products For a Seamless Life
-
Back to School on Amazon.com
-
Back to School Shopping Skipper and Scout
-
Woman can’t catch a break: Separate storms destroy both of her vehicles
-
-
Products to get kids excited for back to school
-
Aurora police, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office host ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
-
Students on board school bus speak out following crash
-
Family warns of ‘Hot Water Challenge’ danger after teen suffers severe burns
-
Mother of girl in Wyatt Academy school fight video speaks out
-
-
4 administrators on leave after police investigation launched into school playground fight
-
7-year-old girl killed by father in apparent murder-suicide in Philadelphia, police say
-
Back to School Anxiety