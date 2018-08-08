Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee Aronsohn who is known for his writing and producing work on 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Two and a Half Men' and 'Murphy Brown' is in town because he has directed a wonderful film called '40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie' which has a local connection. He joined us with Chris 'Spoons' Daniels...an Assistant Professor at the College of Ats and Media at the University of Colorado Denver campus to tell us more about the film.

'40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie' is being released in Boulder at the Dairy Boedecker Theater. You can also see it starting on August 10th in Denver at the Sie Film Center. If you want to see 'Magic Music' perform...You can catch them at the bluegrass festival in Lyons in the early afternoon and then attend a question and answer session at the Sie after the 7pm show on august 17th.

for more information head to magicmusicmovie.com